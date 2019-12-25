|
Age 101 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 23, 2019. Roger graduated from Washington High School, served in the Navy during WWII, past owner of Larson Dental Laboratories, and then became a realtor for the next 15 years. He was a Cub Scout leader for many years, and very active in his church. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian. He is survived by his children, Ken (Barbara) and Janet (Judd) Ekblad; grandchildren, Kenny (Monica), Brian (Debra), Chris (Kriss) Zulkosky, Michael (Melissa), Elizabeth (Jim) Mennell, Joy (Tim) Bluhm, and Jae (Kelli) Ekblad; 27 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, December 27th (visitation 10-11 AM) at First Evangelical Free Church (2696 Hazelwood Street, Maplewood, MN 55109). Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arr. HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, Shoreview.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019