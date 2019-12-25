Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
2696 Hazelwood Street
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
2696 Hazelwood Street
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger V. LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger V. LARSON Obituary
Age 101 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 23, 2019. Roger graduated from Washington High School, served in the Navy during WWII, past owner of Larson Dental Laboratories, and then became a realtor for the next 15 years. He was a Cub Scout leader for many years, and very active in his church. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian. He is survived by his children, Ken (Barbara) and Janet (Judd) Ekblad; grandchildren, Kenny (Monica), Brian (Debra), Chris (Kriss) Zulkosky, Michael (Melissa), Elizabeth (Jim) Mennell, Joy (Tim) Bluhm, and Jae (Kelli) Ekblad; 27 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, December 27th (visitation 10-11 AM) at First Evangelical Free Church (2696 Hazelwood Street, Maplewood, MN 55109). Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arr. HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, Shoreview.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -