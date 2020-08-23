Age 86 of Maplewood Passed away August 19, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Mark Wayne Oct. 2018; grandparents; mother, Olive Bignell; father, Benjamin Lee; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Shirley (nee Curtis) Lee; sons, Scott, St. Paul and Todd, Stacy, MN; sister, Marlene Ott, St. Paul; sister-in-law, Elaine (Larry) Schaefer, Idabel, OK; and many nieces and nephews. Honeywell employee 41 years. U.S. Army 1953-1955. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN. Funeral Service Wednesday (August 26, 2020) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul; Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com