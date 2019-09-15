Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Nokomis Park Chapel
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 721-1651
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Becketwood Chapel
4300 West River Parkway
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
More Obituaries for Roger MOERKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. MOERKE


1922 - 2019
Roger W. MOERKE Obituary
Age 96, Minneapolis Passed away on September 10, 2019. e is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; daughters, Nancy (Rod) Mason, Betty (Dean) Pearson, Janet (Tom) Horton, Joan (Jon) Finn and Gail; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Roger will be remembered for his Christian faith, commitment to family and his adventurous spirit. He was a life-long ham radio operator and WWII veteran. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m. at the Becketwood Chapel, 4300 West River Parkway, Minneapolis. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
