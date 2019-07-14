|
Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family at age 72 Preceded in death by parents, Roger and Elaine Quant; brother David. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay; children, Joy Hughlett, Shawn (Elizabeth) Quant, Heidi (Cameron) McCall, Andrea (Mike) Knox, Amy (Nathan) Alpert; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Fred (Debbie) Quant & Geneva (David) Sieckerr; sister-in-law, Jackie Quant along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11AM at FIRST COVENANT CHURCH, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation will precede the service at 9:30AM. Memorials may be directed to Covenant World Relief.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019