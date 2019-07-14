Home

More Obituaries for Roger QUANT
Roger W. QUANT

Roger W. QUANT Obituary
Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family at age 72 Preceded in death by parents, Roger and Elaine Quant; brother David. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay; children, Joy Hughlett, Shawn (Elizabeth) Quant, Heidi (Cameron) McCall, Andrea (Mike) Knox, Amy (Nathan) Alpert; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Fred (Debbie) Quant & Geneva (David) Sieckerr; sister-in-law, Jackie Quant along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11AM at FIRST COVENANT CHURCH, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation will precede the service at 9:30AM. Memorials may be directed to Covenant World Relief.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
