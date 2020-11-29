Age 85 of Eagan, Anoka and South St. Paul died peacefully in the presence of his loving wife Kathryn "Kitty" and sons on November 26th. A proud product of South St. Paul and a lifelong Minnesotan who enjoyed 61 years of marriage with his one great love. His life included two years as a radar technician in the U.S. Army, a degree in education, 33 years as a teacher of business at Coon Rapids High School, and many years coaching and organizing youth sports in Anoka. Hockey, baseball, basketball and skiing were the seasonal and weekend activities of the family. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Frances, brother James and sister Mary Ellen Lunderberg. Survived by his wife Kathryn "Kitty" (McDermott) of West St. Paul, brother David and three sons: Trygve (Lynette) of Kalispell (MT), Tod (Lexy) of Tucson (AZ) and Trevor (Paula) of Eagan (MN). Also survived by seven granddaughters: Ariel, Danika, Kwyn, Chloe, Mara, Tiana and Ellie… all of whom gave Roger and Kitty great pride, joy and pleasure after raising three sons. In lieu of flowers memorials to: Minnesota Public Radio, The American Swedish Institute, or Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church (Apple Valley). At this time remembrance services are on hold until further notice from the family. At a later date that is safe from the pandemic, a gathering will be arranged and many stories of Roger's wit, humor, and life will be shared.









