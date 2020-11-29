1/1
Roger Wendell JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of Eagan, Anoka and South St. Paul died peacefully in the presence of his loving wife Kathryn "Kitty" and sons on November 26th. A proud product of South St. Paul and a lifelong Minnesotan who enjoyed 61 years of marriage with his one great love. His life included two years as a radar technician in the U.S. Army, a degree in education, 33 years as a teacher of business at Coon Rapids High School, and many years coaching and organizing youth sports in Anoka. Hockey, baseball, basketball and skiing were the seasonal and weekend activities of the family. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Frances, brother James and sister Mary Ellen Lunderberg. Survived by his wife Kathryn "Kitty" (McDermott) of West St. Paul, brother David and three sons: Trygve (Lynette) of Kalispell (MT), Tod (Lexy) of Tucson (AZ) and Trevor (Paula) of Eagan (MN). Also survived by seven granddaughters: Ariel, Danika, Kwyn, Chloe, Mara, Tiana and Ellie… all of whom gave Roger and Kitty great pride, joy and pleasure after raising three sons. In lieu of flowers memorials to: Minnesota Public Radio, The American Swedish Institute, or Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church (Apple Valley). At this time remembrance services are on hold until further notice from the family. At a later date that is safe from the pandemic, a gathering will be arranged and many stories of Roger's wit, humor, and life will be shared.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved