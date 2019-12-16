|
Age 87, of Plymouth Formerly of New Brighton Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Mildred Westlund, brother David Westlund; and loving wife of 60 years Pauline. Roger is survived by sister Elaine (Tom) Coleman; his children Pamela (Greg) Collins, Kay (Todd) Wallin, and Janet (Pat) O'Brion; grand children Jason (Megan), Eric, Stephanie (Josh), Matthew (Megan), Mitchell, & Ally; great grandchildren Gracelynn, Damien, Weston and Nora; and many other loving relatives & friends. Roger is in the St. Cloud State Basketball Hall of Fame, served in the US Army, taught in the Mounds View School District, and was co-owner of Westlund Brothers Construction Company. Roger was a very kind and compassionate man who lived to help others. His smile and gentleness will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation 1 hour before at Spirit of Hope United Methodist Church, 7600 Harold Ave, Golden Valley 55427. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Spirit of Hope United Methodist Church, or the , MN Chapter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 16, 2019