Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Chisago Lake Ev. Lutheran Church
Center City, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger LINDGREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger William LINDGREN


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger William LINDGREN Obituary
Age 72 of Lindstrom, MN Died Friday, July 26, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, as a result of chronic medical complications. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Chisago Lake Ev. Lutheran Church, Center City, MN. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Center City. Memorials preferred to Chisago Lake Ev. Lutheran Church in Center City, First Lutheran Ev. Church in Taylors Falls, or Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now