Age 72 of Lindstrom, MN Died Friday, July 26, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, as a result of chronic medical complications. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Chisago Lake Ev. Lutheran Church, Center City, MN. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Center City. Memorials preferred to Chisago Lake Ev. Lutheran Church in Center City, First Lutheran Ev. Church in Taylors Falls, or Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 29, 2019