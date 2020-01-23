Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
401 Concord Street,
St. Paul., MN
View Map
Rojelio M. BLANCO

Rojelio M. BLANCO Obituary
Age 67 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Refugia Blanco; brothers, Tiburcio, Reynaldo and Ruben "Chito" Blanco; and sister, Maria Elena Cisneros. Survived by his children, Lorenzo (Sonny) Moreno, Crystal (William) Dullea and Rojelio (Lindsey) Blanco Jr.; grandchildren, Gabriela, Colin, Savannah, Marcelo, Jameson, Lucas and Victoria; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 25, 11:00 A.M. at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 Concord Street, St. Paul. Visitation Friday, January 24, 6-8 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 23, 2020
