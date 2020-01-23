|
|
Age 67 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Refugia Blanco; brothers, Tiburcio, Reynaldo and Ruben "Chito" Blanco; and sister, Maria Elena Cisneros. Survived by his children, Lorenzo (Sonny) Moreno, Crystal (William) Dullea and Rojelio (Lindsey) Blanco Jr.; grandchildren, Gabriela, Colin, Savannah, Marcelo, Jameson, Lucas and Victoria; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 25, 11:00 A.M. at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 Concord Street, St. Paul. Visitation Friday, January 24, 6-8 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 23, 2020