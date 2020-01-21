Home

Age 93, of St. Louis Park Passed away on January 14, 2020. Roland was well known in the world of Minneapolis media; television, advertising management during his 50 plus year career. He was also an avid runner, and a founding member of the Northwest Tennis Running Club. Preceded in death by wife, Muriel King; son, Adam King; parents, Louis & Freda King. Survived by daughter, Karen King-Brooks; son, Daniel King; grandchildren, Michael (Alisa) Brooks, Charlie (Amber) Brooks, Thomas Brooks, Elizabeth (Vinh) Brooks, Kenneth Brooks; great-grandchild, Conrad Edward Brooks. Funeral service 10 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Mpls. Memorials preferred to Stand Up to Cancer. SHIVA: Thursday 7pm, Temple Israel.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 21, 2020
