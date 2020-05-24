Age 88, of Inver Grove Heights Died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Brookdale Alzheimer's and Dementia Care in Eagan. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave. N., Saint Paul, MN 55110 on Friday, May 29 at 11:00 am. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorla (Paulsen); his three daughters, Pam (Dan) Briese of Mankato, Dawn (Kerry) Meyer of Inver Grove Heights and Kim Garza of Eagan; his grandchildren, Heidi (John) Bruckhoff, Valerie (Aaron) Meier, Emily Ball, Hannah Garza, Rachel Garza and Sam Garza; his great-grandchildren, Ashlee, Rylan, Kennedy, Addison and Mason; siblings, Jean Owens, Susan Nasseff and Stephen Porter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lucille Porter and grandson, Benjamin Garza. He retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad after 42 years but continued to work for the University of Minnesota Gopher Sports until all events were cancelled due to COVID-19. His most prized possession was his family. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.