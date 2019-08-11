|
|
12/02/1936 – 08/01/2019 Age 82 of St. Paul's Eastside passed away peacefully in his home on August 1, 2019 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Minnie Lange, brother, Sheldon Lange and nephew, Jeffrey Lange. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Lange; sisters, Kathy Krizan (Rocky), Colleen Kunde (Roger); brother, John Lange (Laura); children, Mark Lange, Steve Lange (Juliet), Cindy Tietje (Rick), Gena Lange, Greg Lange (Amy), Bob Lange (Robin), Mike Lange (Shelly), Susie Lange; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 29, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Jimmy's Food & Drink, 1132 County Road E East, Vadnais Heights, MN 55110.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019