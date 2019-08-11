Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jimmy's Food & Drink
1132 County Road E East
Vadnais Heights, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland LANGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Eugene "Rollie" LANGE


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Eugene "Rollie" LANGE Obituary
12/02/1936 – 08/01/2019 Age 82 of St. Paul's Eastside passed away peacefully in his home on August 1, 2019 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Minnie Lange, brother, Sheldon Lange and nephew, Jeffrey Lange. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Lange; sisters, Kathy Krizan (Rocky), Colleen Kunde (Roger); brother, John Lange (Laura); children, Mark Lange, Steve Lange (Juliet), Cindy Tietje (Rick), Gena Lange, Greg Lange (Amy), Bob Lange (Robin), Mike Lange (Shelly), Susie Lange; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 29, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Jimmy's Food & Drink, 1132 County Road E East, Vadnais Heights, MN 55110.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.