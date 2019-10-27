Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME
515 W. Hwy. 96 at Mackubin
Shoreview, MN
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH
398 W. Superior St.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH
398 W. Superior St.
St. Paul, MN
Roland J. FARICY Jr.

Roland J. FARICY Jr. Obituary
Age 85 of Shoreview on October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Robert; grandchildren, Daniel and Clare; parents, Roland, Sr. and Clare; and brothers, John and Richard. Survived by wife, Sheila; children, Chris, Beth, Jenny and Lisa; many grand children and great-grandchildren; and brother, Fr. Robert Faricy, SJ. Visitation Wednesday, October 30th, 4-8PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy. 96 at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 31st, 11:00AM (visitation 10:00-11:00 AM) at ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH; 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul. Memorials to Union Gospel Mission or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
