|
|
Age 85 of Shoreview on October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Robert; grandchildren, Daniel and Clare; parents, Roland, Sr. and Clare; and brothers, John and Richard. Survived by wife, Sheila; children, Chris, Beth, Jenny and Lisa; many grand children and great-grandchildren; and brother, Fr. Robert Faricy, SJ. Visitation Wednesday, October 30th, 4-8PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy. 96 at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 31st, 11:00AM (visitation 10:00-11:00 AM) at ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH; 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul. Memorials to Union Gospel Mission or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019