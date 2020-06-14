Roland J. "Rollie" MARIER
1933 - 2020
Age 86, of Cottage Grove/Pillager, MN Passed away on March 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in St. Paul Park at home on December 7, 1933 to Isadore and Margaret Marier. Rollie served in the Air Force in Germany where he met his wife, Marianne. He also worked at 3M for 28 years as a film pilot plant technician and retired in 1994. Rollie belonged to the Newport Masonic Lodge for 45 years. Roland is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marianne; parents, Isadore and Margaret; son-in-law, Dave Redding; and sister-in-law, Trudy. He is survived by his daughters, Rosemarie Redding of Brainerd and Evelyn (Greg) Casarez of Woodbury; grandchildren, Derek Chambers Redding, Jose Casarez and Alandria (Dave) Greenhow; siblings, Bill (TruLee) Marier, Ed Marier, Hank (Sherri) Marier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Fort Snelling Cemetery, immediate family only.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
JUN
20
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
JUN
22
Burial
Fort Snelling Cemetery
