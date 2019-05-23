Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Episcopal Homes' Coventry Chapel at Cornelia House
1840 University Avenue West
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Episcopal Homes' Coventry Chapel at Cornelia House
1840 University Avenue West
St. Paul, MN
Rolf WESTGARD Obituary
Age 89 of St. Paul Passed away on May 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Rolf and Gudrun. Survived by wife, Nolinda (Lindy); children, Erik (Barbara), Lisa, Richard (Kathleen), Karen Nyenhuis (Adam); 8 grand-children; and sister, Peggy Robbins. Rolf was a retired 3M Vice President. His passions included golf, politics, and teaching classes about energy-related issues. His Celebration of Life will be on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 3:00PM with the Visitation starting at 2:00PM at Episcopal Homes' Coventry Chapel at Cornelia House 1840 University Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104. Reception to follow. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019
