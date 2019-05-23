|
Age 89 of St. Paul Passed away on May 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Rolf and Gudrun. Survived by wife, Nolinda (Lindy); children, Erik (Barbara), Lisa, Richard (Kathleen), Karen Nyenhuis (Adam); 8 grand-children; and sister, Peggy Robbins. Rolf was a retired 3M Vice President. His passions included golf, politics, and teaching classes about energy-related issues. His Celebration of Life will be on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 3:00PM with the Visitation starting at 2:00PM at Episcopal Homes' Coventry Chapel at Cornelia House 1840 University Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104. Reception to follow. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019