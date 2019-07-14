Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rolland FOOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolland R. FOOT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolland R. FOOT Obituary
"#91" Age 82 Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Rollie is survived by Bethel, his loving wife of 41 years and their 6 children: Roxanne, Renee, Rochelle (Mark), Gina, David, Brad (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and honorary son Patrick. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at Maranatha Assembly of God in Wyoming MN. Visitation at 5:30pm, service at 6:30pm. Rollie requested that all attendees dress in bright colors. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.