"#91" Age 82 Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Rollie is survived by Bethel, his loving wife of 41 years and their 6 children: Roxanne, Renee, Rochelle (Mark), Gina, David, Brad (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and honorary son Patrick. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at Maranatha Assembly of God in Wyoming MN. Visitation at 5:30pm, service at 6:30pm. Rollie requested that all attendees dress in bright colors. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019