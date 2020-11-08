Age 89 Born in Rochester, Minnesota to Marian and Rollins Juhnke, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jeannine; and sons, Scott and Charles "Chuck". Survived by his wife, Ann LeVuo Juhnke; daughter, Laura (Tony) Delva; daughter-in-law Shari Juhnke; step-sons, Derek (Angela Ngo) Schmidt and David R. Schmidt; and step-daughter, Christine (Stan Nixon) Pape. Bim was "Pa" to five grandchildren: Anna, Katarina, Benjamin, Julianna and Jacob. And Grandpa of the heart to Martin and Ignacio. Bim grew up in Kasson, MN and graduated from Kasson High school in 1949. He started his College Education at Macalester in St. Paul, but switched to South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD where he graduated with a degree in Pharmacology. He practiced Pharmacy in Red Wing, MN until he joined his father and uncle at the Kasson Drug Store. Most of his career was spent there. In his early adult years he spent many hours with his family in outdoor activities: camping, sailing, and cross-country skiing. He loved Red Wing and the Lake Pepin area. Years later he bought a Beneteau sailboat which he sailed out of Pepin Harbor, WI. He seemed to be happiest out on the water. He was a dog person, so the family was rarely without a dog for long. Bim was active with the Kasson Masonics, Kasson City Council, and worked to bring the first Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Facility to Kasson in 1976. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church until he retired and moved to Shell Lake, WI in 1994. Bim married LeVuo in Maui, Hawaii in 1989. Amid Road Trips within the United States, they also traveled to Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. Moved to St Paul in winter of 2005 to be nearer to family, and have good medical care at hand. Bim loved living on the banks of the Mississippi River across from Harriet Island. He met many of his neighbors as he walked his golden retriever, Sophie, along the River Trails. He will be dearly missed by many. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com