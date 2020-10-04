Age 78, of Cottage Grove Passed away September 30, 2020 Roma was born on October 15, 1941 in the city of Montevideo. On May 24, 1990 Roma was united in marriage to Bob Solberg and moved to Cottage Grove. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Mark Pearson, Maria Michaels, Maria Feldman, Tanya Solberg and Eric (Bree) Solberg; grandchildren, Tony (Yussell) Pearson, Alyssa Michaels, Anna (Brandon) Johnson, Zachary Feldman and Matthew Rutherford; great-grandchild, Odin Pearson; brothers, Clayton (Judy) Hovda and David (Ann) Hovda; brother-in-law, Carl (Diane) Solberg; sister-in-law, Marianne (Lauren) Howard and many other relatives and friends. Roma is preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Gladys Hovda; in-laws, Emily and C.O. Solberg; sister-in-law, Corrine Flascher. Funeral Service 11 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 400 W. 9th St., Hastings, MN 55033, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church's choir.