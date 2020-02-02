|
|
Age 83, of St. Paul Formerly of Lake Elmo Passed away January 29, 2020. He will be sadly missed by wife of 58 years, Pat; daughters, Michele (Keith) Kennedy and Melanie Buhl; grandchildren, Paul Kennedy, Erin (Tyler) Channer and Darby Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Liam, Emery and Noelle; sisters, Rita Ytzen and Audrey Ricker; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at CERENITY MARIAN CHAPEL, 200 Earl Street, St Paul with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Memorials are preferred to the Carmelite Hermits of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Lake Elmo, MN. 6512-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020