|
|
Age 98, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on November 10, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Barbara; daughter, Judy; granddaughter, Sharon; parents, William & Theresa; siblings, Stephen, Veronica, Monica, Edwin, Alphonse, Alfred & Joseph. Survived by children, Richard (Connie), Stanley (Mary Jo), Mary Jo (Michael), Lu Ann (Wayne), 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Nistler & Rafina (Sylvester) Jagieliski; and sister-in-law, Betty Dingmann. Roman was a proud WWII Army veteran who served in the Pacific. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saturday, November 16 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019