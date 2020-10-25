Passed away October 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by parents, Luis & Angela Lopez; brother, Margo; daughter, Rosalind; sisters, Mary, Jane & Martha. Survived by wife, Lupe; children, Rachel (John), Luis, Roman Jr., Fran (Gregg) & Roger (Heather); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Salvador (Fran) & Frank; sisters, Bruna, Teresa (Dan), Petra & Rita (Alex); and many relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to Prelude Home and Services, 10020 Raleigh Road, Woodbury, MN 55129.A private family service will be held for Roman. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200