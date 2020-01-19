Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Star Community Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
North Star Community Church
Coon Rapids, MN
Romelle Arla CROSWELL

Romelle Arla CROSWELL Obituary
Age 78, of Arden Hills Died on December 1, 2019 She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Luella Johnson; brothers LaMotte Johnson and Glenn Johnson; sister-in-law Carol Johnson; and sister Marlene Smith. Survived by her loving husband of almost 58 years, Leslie Croswell Jr.; children, Leslie (Patti) Croswell III, Karla Wagner and Katie (Rocky) Comer; her wonderful grandchildren, Reece Comer, Preston Wagner, Alison Croswell, Paige Comer and Parker Wagner; brother Douglas (Jolene) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her grandchildren, flowers, books, and all things Scandinavian. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25th at North Star Community Church in Coon Rapids. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at North Star Community Church and 1 hr prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
