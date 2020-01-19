|
Age 78, of Arden Hills Died on December 1, 2019 She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Luella Johnson; brothers LaMotte Johnson and Glenn Johnson; sister-in-law Carol Johnson; and sister Marlene Smith. Survived by her loving husband of almost 58 years, Leslie Croswell Jr.; children, Leslie (Patti) Croswell III, Karla Wagner and Katie (Rocky) Comer; her wonderful grandchildren, Reece Comer, Preston Wagner, Alison Croswell, Paige Comer and Parker Wagner; brother Douglas (Jolene) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her grandchildren, flowers, books, and all things Scandinavian. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25th at North Star Community Church in Coon Rapids. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at North Star Community Church and 1 hr prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020