Age 60, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully at his home on February 5, 2019. Ron was known as a giant teddy bear who loved westerns and John Deere tractors. He was a craftsman and his most recent projects were for the children's ministry at his church. Preceded in death by father, Vern Bakeberg; father-in-law, Paul Renner; mother-in-law, Janet Renner Stadick; and brother-in-law, David Schliep. Survived by wife, Tammy; daughters, Amanda (James) Otero, Angela (Brandon) McQuinn & Amber Bakeberg; grandchildren, Dakota, Dominic & Chloe; mother, Barbara Bakeberg; siblings, Donna, Robert (Gale), Ralph (Patty), Denise & Rande (Kim); and many nieces, nephews, aunts & cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, February 11th at Transfiguration Catholic Church (6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, MN). Visitation Sunday, February 10th from 2-5 at Wulff Funeral Home Woodbury (2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury) and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Private interment. Memorials preferred to family. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 8, 2019