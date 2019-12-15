|
|
Age 72 of South St. Paul Passed on Dec. 10, 2019 Preceded by parents Don & Olive; brother Don & sister Sheila. Survived by beloved wife of 37 years Judy; 5 children Vern Ducklinsky, Karl (Kathy) Larson, Kristin (Charlie) Fink, Sara (Joseph) Citrano & Jason (Angela) Ducklinsky; 11 grandchil-dren; brother Doug Larson; sister Cynthia (Lee) Ehrhardt & many other relatives & friends. Memorials preferred. Memorial Gathering 4-7 PM Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at Klecatsky's – Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019