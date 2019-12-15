Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron LARSON Obituary
Age 72 of South St. Paul Passed on Dec. 10, 2019 Preceded by parents Don & Olive; brother Don & sister Sheila. Survived by beloved wife of 37 years Judy; 5 children Vern Ducklinsky, Karl (Kathy) Larson, Kristin (Charlie) Fink, Sara (Joseph) Citrano & Jason (Angela) Ducklinsky; 11 grandchil-dren; brother Doug Larson; sister Cynthia (Lee) Ehrhardt & many other relatives & friends. Memorials preferred. Memorial Gathering 4-7 PM Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at Klecatsky's – Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -