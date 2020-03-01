Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Ron "Net Man" "Butchie" (Local 49er) GILGENBACH

Ron "Net Man" "Butchie" (Local 49er) GILGENBACH Obituary
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2020 at age 79. Survived by wife Gina; children Rhonda (Eric) Bakkene, Robyn Boehme, Ronald Gilgenbach, Donna (Mike) Scharpen, John, Ronald, Tracy; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Gary "Chopper" (Cindy), Linda (Duane), Dolly (Jack); longtime friend John (Jeanine) Lynch; many other relatives & friends. Loved his dog Bailey, to fish & ride his Harley. Celebration of Life Saturday (3/7) from 1- 4 PM, with Memorial Service 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, get out & ride or fish. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
