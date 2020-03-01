|
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2020 at age 79. Survived by wife Gina; children Rhonda (Eric) Bakkene, Robyn Boehme, Ronald Gilgenbach, Donna (Mike) Scharpen, John, Ronald, Tracy; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Gary "Chopper" (Cindy), Linda (Duane), Dolly (Jack); longtime friend John (Jeanine) Lynch; many other relatives & friends. Loved his dog Bailey, to fish & ride his Harley. Celebration of Life Saturday (3/7) from 1- 4 PM, with Memorial Service 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, get out & ride or fish. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020