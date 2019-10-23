Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Ron THOMPSON Obituary
Age 64, of Maple Grove Lost his battle with cancer, surrounded by his family on October 18, 2019, just days following his bucket list trip to Vegas. Ron will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Kathie; children, Nick (Flora), Kristi (Chris) Fairchild; grandchildren, Tori, Gabe, Kolton, Braeden, and Kenzi; brothers, Alan and Jeff; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. An alumni of St. Thomas University, Ron's life's work as a REALTOR/Broker/Owner of Sundial, Prudential Sundial, and Berkshire Hathaway. Ron's adventurous spirit was fueled by his extensive travels both near and abroad and it showed through his love of cooking anything for family and friends. Please join us Saturday, October 26, 2019, as we celebrate Ron's life with a gathering of family and friends from 3:00-5:00pm. We will be sharing "Ron" stories starting at 5:00pm with Ron's Pizza Party to follow. "Be there or be square" as he would say. BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear, MN 55127. In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations are preferred directly at the website below stating "In Tribute of Ron" and specify that it goes to the "Special Deputies". https://www.sherifffoundation.org/ support-the-foundation/ 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
