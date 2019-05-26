|
Age 64, of Cushing Formerly of Shakopee Survived by wife, Jane; daughter, Kelly (Derek) Sichmeller; son, Ben (Rachael); grandchildren, Olivia and Jake Sichmeller, Jack and Reggie Von Bank; siblings, Sharon (Jim) Geiger, Kathy Miles, Ken (Kathy), Pete (Kathy), Margaret (Mike) Stillman, Joan (Merle) Marshall, Judy (Mark) Medcalf, Joe (Cori) and Bev Ries; many brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents, Eli and Helen (Theis) Von Bank; in-laws, Tom and Fran Berens. All services held at the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee: Visitation Tuesday, May 28th from 4-8 PM, and Wednesday, May 29th from 10-10:45 AM; Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 AM. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to Shakopee Area Catholic Schools, Shakopee Educational Endowment Foundation, or Shakopee Crime Prevention. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019