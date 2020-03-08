Home

Ronald A. CHRISTENSON

Ronald A. CHRISTENSON Obituary
Of Minneapolis Passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 74. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Gloria Christenson; siblings, Jerry (Debbie) Christenson, Peggy (Steve) Beck and Jeanne (Bruce) Sventek; many nieces and nephews. Raised in Lauderdale, MN, Ronald was a 1963 Alexander Ramsey Grad. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota, established his own company, Christenson Construction Management, and developed many commercial properties around the United States. Ronald had a heart of gold and was very kind and generous to all who shared his life. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 4-7PM, at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13 at 11AM, at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville, MN 55113, with a visitation 1 hour prior and luncheon to follow. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
