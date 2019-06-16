|
|
Age 62 of Rosemount, passed away on June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ronald Sr. and Mary Lou Moe. Survived by wife Lynette; children Ronald III (Jodi), Travis (Jolene) and Jeremy (Melissa); grandchildren Alissa, Joshua, Macen, Emmett and Elsie; siblings Kim Wheelden, Bill (Jodi), Kris (Bill) Hinderks and Bob (Kari). Celebration of Life, 11am-1pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019