Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald MOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. MOE Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald A. MOE Jr. Obituary
Age 62 of Rosemount, passed away on June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ronald Sr. and Mary Lou Moe. Survived by wife Lynette; children Ronald III (Jodi), Travis (Jolene) and Jeremy (Melissa); grandchildren Alissa, Joshua, Macen, Emmett and Elsie; siblings Kim Wheelden, Bill (Jodi), Kris (Bill) Hinderks and Bob (Kari). Celebration of Life, 11am-1pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now