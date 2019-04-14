|
|
Age 75, of Mendota Heights Died on April 12, 2019 Preceded in death by his grandson Alexander. Survived by Mary Jo, his beloved wife of 49 years; children Erik and Amy (Jeff) Sik; grandchildren Maximilian and Clara; brothers Dennis (Carol) and Burt (Yvonne); sister Gail Dahlstrom. Ron was former Vice President of Seagate Technology. Ron loved to travel the world for work and fun. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially when the Twins and Packers were winning. He had an infectious sense of humor and a laugh that could fill a room. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Tuesday at The Church of the Assumption, 51 7th Street W., St. Paul. Visitation 3 to 7 pm Monday at Willwerscheid West Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul, and also from 9:30 to 10:00 am Tuesday at church. Burial will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019