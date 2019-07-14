|
|
Age 76 Of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Frances; mother and father in-law, Noble and Alice Munger; grandchildren, Hope, Alex, Michael, and Faith. Survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Vicki (nee Munger); children Kim (Jeff) Samuelson, Lisa (Mike) Jones; grandchildren, Taylor, Chase, Carly, and Blake; siblings Mark, Steve (Barb); in-laws Judy & Fred Tegeler, Nan & Bruce Domeier, and Bud & Julie Munger; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Ron enjoyed working at Univac for 28 years, Price Waterhouse Coopers, and IT Consulting. He loved coaching Girls basketball for his daughters and their friends for 12 years. His biggest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports. He was incredibly proud of all of them. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Thursday, July 18th at Guardian Angels Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Newport Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at St. Terese's for their wonderful care. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019