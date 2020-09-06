1/1
Ronald A. RUIZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away August 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years and family. Ron was a proud meat boner with Armour & Co. in South Saint Paul for 25+ years followed by 10 years at United Dress Beef as a meat cutter and retired from Cub Foods in the meat department after 13 years. He was a family man who loved his fishing vacations in Canada, and traveling the country with his Sweetheart, Flo. As a 15 Marathon finisher, Ron spread the love of running marathons to his sons and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Mae & Joseph Ruiz; Son Neil; Brothers Rick & Gary; Sisters Darlene & Denise; granddaughter Michelle Lehner. Survived by the Love of His Life Florence; sons Glen, Tim & David; Daughter Colleen Cavalier; sisters Carmen Bartlett & Cynthia Jenkins (Ruiz); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. 1 hour visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am followed by funeral services at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave, South Saint Paul, MN 55075.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved