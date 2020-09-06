Age 83, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away August 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years and family. Ron was a proud meat boner with Armour & Co. in South Saint Paul for 25+ years followed by 10 years at United Dress Beef as a meat cutter and retired from Cub Foods in the meat department after 13 years. He was a family man who loved his fishing vacations in Canada, and traveling the country with his Sweetheart, Flo. As a 15 Marathon finisher, Ron spread the love of running marathons to his sons and grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Mae & Joseph Ruiz; Son Neil; Brothers Rick & Gary; Sisters Darlene & Denise; granddaughter Michelle Lehner. Survived by the Love of His Life Florence; sons Glen, Tim & David; Daughter Colleen Cavalier; sisters Carmen Bartlett & Cynthia Jenkins (Ruiz); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. 1 hour visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am followed by funeral services at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave, South Saint Paul, MN 55075.









