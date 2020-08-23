Age 73 Passed away on August 14, 2020 Ron was born on May 2, 1947 in St. Paul Minnesota, to Aileen and Everett Myers. Cerebral Palsy from birth was a challenge that he always struggled with. His mother dedicated her life to supporting him after his birth father left them at an early age. He was looking forward to joining her in heaven and being able to run like the wind. Ron enjoyed the outdoors, visits with family, friends and being around cats and dogs. Ron is survived by his son Ronald Jr., and sisters and brothers, Heidi (Greg) Rastetter, Joan Violett, Mark (Charlotte) Fritsch and Paul Fritsch. At this time, no service will be held. Memorials can be sent to United Cerebral Palsy of MN (UCP).









