1/1
Ronald "Brownie" BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 64 of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully at home October 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents John and Laurice and brother Roger. He is survived by his two sons, Matt (Sara) and Jason (Michael); grandchildren Isabella, Dylan and Ryder; loving girlfriend Sandy who cared for him in such an amazing way, as well as, Jayne Modrynski Brown; brothers Robert (Kim) and Rodney (Susan); step-children Molly, Mindy and Mark; nieces and nephews and countless friends, and his fur baby cats. Ron loved everything outdoors: hunting, fishing, golf and gardening. He was a 42 year employee at The Rexam/Ball plant. His amazing smile and hearty laugh will be missed by many. Memorial gathering for friends and family will be 4-8 pm, Sunday, November 8th at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved