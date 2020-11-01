Age 64 of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully at home October 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents John and Laurice and brother Roger. He is survived by his two sons, Matt (Sara) and Jason (Michael); grandchildren Isabella, Dylan and Ryder; loving girlfriend Sandy who cared for him in such an amazing way, as well as, Jayne Modrynski Brown; brothers Robert (Kim) and Rodney (Susan); step-children Molly, Mindy and Mark; nieces and nephews and countless friends, and his fur baby cats. Ron loved everything outdoors: hunting, fishing, golf and gardening. He was a 42 year employee at The Rexam/Ball plant. His amazing smile and hearty laugh will be missed by many. Memorial gathering for friends and family will be 4-8 pm, Sunday, November 8th at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove.