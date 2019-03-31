|
83 of Somerset, WI, died March 17, 2019 Ron spent 30 yrs with Hennepin County as Facility Supervisor. Survived by wife, Nancy Lockhart; children, Richard (Kathy) Lockhart, Connie (Ken) Munn, Kathleen (Brad) Stokke. Memory Sharing Service Sat., April 6, 2019 4pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI. Visitation Sat, April 6, 2019 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Deerfield designated to The New Richmond Dementia Coalition. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019