Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Ronald C. LOCKHART Obituary
83 of Somerset, WI, died March 17, 2019 Ron spent 30 yrs with Hennepin County as Facility Supervisor. Survived by wife, Nancy Lockhart; children, Richard (Kathy) Lockhart, Connie (Ken) Munn, Kathleen (Brad) Stokke. Memory Sharing Service Sat., April 6, 2019 4pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI. Visitation Sat, April 6, 2019 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Deerfield designated to The New Richmond Dementia Coalition. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
