Ronald D. LOFGREN
Age 86 Died peacefully on September 26, 2020. Preceded in death by Rita, loving wife of 62 years, brother John, grandsons Mitchell and Zach. Tim Sweeney, Mike Cullen and many other beloved friends. Survived by brother, Royal, children: Mike (Teresa), Nettie (Sandy), Pat (Patti), Lori, Jeri, Kelley, Jolene(Shawn). 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Enjoyed hunting and fishing. Proud 35 year employee of NSP. Longtime West-Sider but always a West-Ender! Private Celebration of Life to be held.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
