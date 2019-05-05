|
|
Age 81 ~ of Maplewood, MN Beloved Husband, Father, & Grandpa Born June 11, 1937 in River Falls, WI to Opal (nee Hurst) & Norman Richardson. Ronald worked for Specialty MFG for 36 years when he retired in 1999. He married Nancy Hunt on July 9, 1977. Preceded in death by daughter Doreen Ann Myers; parents; sister Kathy Doten; brother-in-law Jerry Doten. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy; daughters Loreen (Kevin) Johnson & Cari Pepe; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; many nieces & nephews; and special friend Lorie Burnett. Memorial Gathering Thursday (5/9) 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019