Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. RICHARDSON


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald D. RICHARDSON Obituary
Age 81 ~ of Maplewood, MN Beloved Husband, Father, & Grandpa Born June 11, 1937 in River Falls, WI to Opal (nee Hurst) & Norman Richardson. Ronald worked for Specialty MFG for 36 years when he retired in 1999. He married Nancy Hunt on July 9, 1977. Preceded in death by daughter Doreen Ann Myers; parents; sister Kathy Doten; brother-in-law Jerry Doten. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy; daughters Loreen (Kevin) Johnson & Cari Pepe; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; many nieces & nephews; and special friend Lorie Burnett. Memorial Gathering Thursday (5/9) 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now