Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Ronald Duane QUITTEM

Ronald Duane QUITTEM Obituary
Age 86, of Sturgeon Lake, MN Went to Heaven to be with his Savior on June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Bertilda; sisters, Bernice (Walt) Kessler and Lorraine (Curt) Haller. Survived by loving Wife of 64 years, De Larson Quittem. Children: Scott (Eileen), Sandy, Jill (Bruce) Larson. Treasured by grandchildren: Amy (Jeff) Jacob, Ashley Larson, Brandon Quittem (fiancé Anne), Joe Duncan (fiancé Laura), Jacob Larson, Brittany (Wyatt) Stebbins, Briel Larson. Great-grandchildren: Ian and Trace Elstein, Wylie Stebbins. Brothers: Oscar (Marlyce) and Don (Karen). Many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 2:00-3:30 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 7600 Cahill Ave E. Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076. Memorial Service at 3:30 PM. Luncheon to follow service. Future private inurnnment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
