Age 86, of Sturgeon Lake, MN Went to Heaven to be with his Savior on June 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Bertilda; sisters, Bernice (Walt) Kessler and Lorraine (Curt) Haller. Survived by loving Wife of 64 years, De Larson Quittem. Children: Scott (Eileen), Sandy, Jill (Bruce) Larson. Treasured by grandchildren: Amy (Jeff) Jacob, Ashley Larson, Brandon Quittem (fiancé Anne), Joe Duncan (fiancé Laura), Jacob Larson, Brittany (Wyatt) Stebbins, Briel Larson. Great-grandchildren: Ian and Trace Elstein, Wylie Stebbins. Brothers: Oscar (Marlyce) and Don (Karen). Many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 2:00-3:30 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 7600 Cahill Ave E. Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076. Memorial Service at 3:30 PM. Luncheon to follow service. Future private inurnnment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019