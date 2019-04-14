|
Age 84 of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Minneapolis, MN "Ronnie" passes peacefully with his son by his side on April 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Pearl. Survived by sister Kay, son Blaine (Teresa); in addition to other family. He cherished his many friends at the Estates @ Lynnhurst, his home of 16 years; he fondly referred to as "The Nest". Please honor all the "Ronnie's" of this great country by sharing prayer, friendship, funds, and/or donated items at your local neighborhood "Nest". Private interment to be held at the "Crown of the Continent."
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019