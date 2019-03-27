|
|
Age 66 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully at his home March 22nd surrounded by family. Preceded in death by father, Francis Kranz. Survived by his loving wife, Gail; children, Emily (Andrew) Waller, John (Katie), Rebecca, and Thomas (Holly); mother, Margaret (Perry) Kranz; 9 grandchildren; 2 brothers, 4 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Ronald's greatest joy in life was spending time with his loving family and friends. His favorite ways to do that were through his many hobbies including fishing, hunting, flying, farming, building and fabricating. He began his career as a chiropractor 40 years ago in Stillwater. Throughout that time period he had the opportunity to touch so many lives and forge countless enduring friendships. He remained dedicated to always providing the highest level of care to all he encountered; both personally and professionally. During his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, he remained so invigorated and appreciative of all the support and kindness from so many friends throughout the community. It gave him great peace. Visitation at ST. MICHAELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 611 3rd Street S., Stillwater beginning at 9AM, April 1st, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019