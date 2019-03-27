Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. MICHAELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
611 3rd Street S
Stillwater, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MICHAELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
611 3rd Street S
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald KRANZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Ronald E. KRANZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Ronald E. KRANZ Obituary
Age 66 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully at his home March 22nd surrounded by family. Preceded in death by father, Francis Kranz. Survived by his loving wife, Gail; children, Emily (Andrew) Waller, John (Katie), Rebecca, and Thomas (Holly); mother, Margaret (Perry) Kranz; 9 grandchildren; 2 brothers, 4 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Ronald's greatest joy in life was spending time with his loving family and friends. His favorite ways to do that were through his many hobbies including fishing, hunting, flying, farming, building and fabricating. He began his career as a chiropractor 40 years ago in Stillwater. Throughout that time period he had the opportunity to touch so many lives and forge countless enduring friendships. He remained dedicated to always providing the highest level of care to all he encountered; both personally and professionally. During his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, he remained so invigorated and appreciative of all the support and kindness from so many friends throughout the community. It gave him great peace. Visitation at ST. MICHAELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 611 3rd Street S., Stillwater beginning at 9AM, April 1st, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now