Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Age 77 Passed away March 28, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Ardith Melcher; brother, Donald; sister, Joyce. Survived by his wife, Dawn; daughters, Robin, Erin (Matthew), and Renee (Derek); and 5 grandchildren. Ronald graduated from St. James, MN High School, St. Cloud State College and St. Thomas University. He taught Industrial Arts and Math at Mahtomedi Middle School and enjoyed doing carpentry work. Memorial Service 11:30AM on Thursday, April 4 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
