Age 79 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley. Survived by children, Shar (Rob), Todd, Kevin, Kim (Chuck) & Kris; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Ron enjoyed fishing, cooking & going to the casino. He was owner of Har Mar Key shop for nine years, and North Star Amusement & Carnival Time Equipment Rental. He will be greatly missed by family & all that knew him. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday, November 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Private family burial Monday at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550