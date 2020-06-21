"Turkey" "Grampy" "Cash-Money" June 2, 1940 — June 16, 2020 On Tuesday, June 16, 2020 the world lost an unforgettable man and a dear friend. At 9:30am in Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL, Ron peacefully succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident on June 3, 2020. Ron fought a courageous battle for 14 days in the ICU at Advent Hospital. At the time of his passing Ron was surrounded by love, tears and his favorite songs. Ron's family and friends would like to personally thank ALL of the medical and ancillary staff at Advent Hospital for there kindness, respect and hard work. You will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor this amazing man!! VVLL









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store