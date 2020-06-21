Ronald Eugene BUNTON
1940 - 2020
"Turkey" "Grampy" "Cash-Money" June 2, 1940 — June 16, 2020 On Tuesday, June 16, 2020 the world lost an unforgettable man and a dear friend. At 9:30am in Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL, Ron peacefully succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident on June 3, 2020. Ron fought a courageous battle for 14 days in the ICU at Advent Hospital. At the time of his passing Ron was surrounded by love, tears and his favorite songs. Ron's family and friends would like to personally thank ALL of the medical and ancillary staff at Advent Hospital for there kindness, respect and hard work. You will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor this amazing man!! VVLL




Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
