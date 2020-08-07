June 2, 1940 - June 16, 2020 On Tuesday, June 16, 2020 our family lost an unforgettable man, father, grandfather, partner and dear friend. He was best known by his close family and friends as: "Bunton", "B-Man", "Cash-Money", "Grampy" & "Turkey". At 80 years of age most would agree he had an amazing life but it was taken from him, his family and friends way too soon. Sadly, one day after Ron's 80th Birthday, he sustained injuries due to an accident and he would ultimately succumb to those injuries, 14 days later at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. Anyone who was blessed knowing Ron, knew he was a kind, generous, caring & loving man. Ron's life began when he was born to Lyle E. & Lucinda M. Bunton (Sauro) in St. Paul, MN at St. Luke's Hospital. Ron was the oldest of 3, Tim & Chris. He attended Gladstone Elementary and graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1958. Ron received his Bachelor's Degree in Geography with a Minor in German at the University if Minnesota in 1962. After college he worked for the Minnesota Highway Department as a Statistician from 1963-1966, Federal Cartridge as a Planning Engineer from 1966-1970 and finishing his career at Metropolitan Waste Control Commission as a Grants Coordinator from 1970-1998. In 1998 Ron was forced to take an early retirement due to health complications. From 1997 to present Ron courageously fought and challenged the ups & downs of metastatic renal cancer, prostate cancer and a heart attack with his family by his side. Throughout all of his surgeries, complications that followed, years of chemotherapy & ICU hospitalizations, he NEVER gave up. He always knew there was so much more for him left to do in this lifetime and he hadn't used up all of his "9-lives". In the earlier part of Ron's life he was married to his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane (Boyle). They married on September 10, 1960. They shared a life together of 32 years, out in the country, raising 3 children: Scott (Carmen), Jerry (Patty) & Pam (Daryl) until her unexpected death on August 27, 1992. For the next 10 years Ron lived with a broken heart due to the loss of his "MJ". In 2002 at the age of 62 Ron re-connected with his 4th grade childhood sweetheart, Grandma Jean, allowing him another 17 1/2 years experiencing a new love and a new life. Throughout his years, Ron lived the "Retirement Life" of snow-birding from Minnesota to Florida and ALWAYS finding opportunities to hit a Vegas or Laughlin trip whenever he could "sneak" one in !! You could find him in the morning biking through White Bear Lake picking up golf balls, making his daily run to WalMart, at KwikTrip getting his "lucky" lottery tickets and then hurrying home to listen to Rush before his nap. After a good nap, a glass of Coca-Cola was always in order (with a splash of Old Crow) and some Good-N-Plentys "to help take the edge off". Ron loved his time with family & friends. He looked forward to visits, meeting up with "the guys" from the class of 1958 at Perkins, making his "famous" spaghetti for everyone to enjoy, playing cards (and being the scorekeeper!), fishing, going out to restaurants, watching sporting events and MOSTLY discussing/debating politics!! The kind and gentle side of Ron was also seen in his love and passion for animals. He always kept a special place in his heart for Stormy, Honey, Rowdy, Misty & Peachy. He cherished his quiet time on the patio watching/feeding his squirrels & birds while working on Sudokus & Cryptograms. Anyone who knew Ron, knew how passionate and proud he was for submitting monthly Letters To The Editor for the Daytona-News Journal. He spent countless hours writing and re-writing his political antics until ready for publication. Prior to Ron's accident he had 34 out of 36 articles published. Sadly, prior to his accident his last piece didn't get submitted and still remains as a "draft" on his computer. Ron is also survived by his loving partner: Grandma Jean (and their Florida family). Grandchildren: Anthony, Kristina, Aaron, Irene, Carl (Shelby), Alex (Kelli), Joshua & Christian. Great-Grandchildren: Avery, Mason & Nora. Your laughter, your smile, your voice, your hugs & your texts will be forever missed by us. There will never be "another successful trip" without you here. Until we meet again Turkey, VVLL. Due to the health and safety concerns of Ron's family & friends. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held privately & by invite only at K&J Catering In North St. Paul, MN on August 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Ron's children ask that you leave a condolence on the website or make a small donation to American Cancer Society
in his honor.