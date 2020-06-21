Ronald F. "Ron" PETERSON
Age 82 Passed Away Peacefully on 6/15/2020 Survived by loving wife of 60 years Judy; daughters Deb St. Martin (Doug), Beth McKiever (Romeo), Shelly Peterson and Sheryl Peterson; grandchildren Shannon Carter and Bryan St Martin; 2 great-grand children; sister Sharon Street (Ben) last of the 15 siblings; many other friends and relatives. Many thanks to Cerenity Marian and HealthEast Hospice Staff. Memorials preferred to Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Alexandria, MN or Our Saviours Lutheran Church St. Paul, MN. Services Union Cemetery TBD.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
