Ronald F. WEIDE

Ronald F. WEIDE Obituary
Beloved Husband, Dad, Step Dad Age 85, died December 24, 2019 at home in Hugo, MN. Beloved husband of Bernice of 38 years. Father of Karen Johnston, Kristy Schutz and Greg Weide. Step father of Elizabeth (Xavier) Knight, Jon Foote and Carolyn Ann Foote. Retired from White Castle after 40 years. Member of Daylight Masonic Lodge #348, Past Master. Funeral service to be at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church, First St. and Clark Ave., White Bear Lake. Date and time to be determined. Johnson Peterson Funeral Home 651-429-7661.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
