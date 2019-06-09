Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria St.
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria St.
Shoreview, MN
Age 87, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years, Beverley; parents, Francis and Lillian Flanagan; siblings, Frank, Patricia Schurmeier and Richard; and grandson, Nick Masciopinto. Survived by children, Jody (John) Masciopinto, Steve (Jami), Dan (Mary), Dale (Janna), Brian (Kris); grandchildren, Joe Masciopinto, Erin (Cooper Taylor), Sean, Dan, Tom, Mary Claire, Ben, John, Riley, and Colby Flanagan and great-grandson, Kade; brother, Jerry Flanagan; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, June 14th at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH (3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview), Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, June 13th at ROSEVILLE MEMORIAL CHAPEL (2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville) and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Nick Masciopinto'03 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Saint Thomas Academy, 955 Lake Drive, Mendota Heights, MN 55120-1417. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
