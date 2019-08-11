Home

Woodcrest Baptist Church
6875 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55432
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodcrest Baptist Church
6875 University Ave
Fridley, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodcrest Baptist Church
6875 University Ave
Fridley, MN
Age 87 of Arden Hills peacefully passed from death to life on July 27, 2019. We rejoice in the knowledge that Ron is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Beulah; brothers, James and Fred (Fritz). Survived by wife of 67 years, Mary; daughters, Debra and Pamela (Richard) Torreson; grandsons, Adam and Gordon (Jessica) Johnson; great grandchildren, Isabella, Elliott, Alivia and Odin; brother, Albert (Neva); sisters, Ruth Ryan, Naomi Sandquist; sister-in-law, Connie and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday August 16, 11 AM at Woodcrest Baptist Church, 6875 University Ave., Fridley. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Woodcrest Baptist Church. 651-631-2727``````````
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
