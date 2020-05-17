Ronald Gene TOLLEFSON
Passed away May 10, 2020 at his home, age 90. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl Tollefson and Sylvia Skogland, sister Joan Carlson and daughter Marilyn Girling. He lost his beloved wife Virginia of 69 years in January. He is survived by his children Rick Tollefson, Patty Meafua and Pam Tollefson, sister Sharon Miller and many grandchildren. Ron graduated from Wilson High School. After High School he joined the Army and was stationed in California. He married Virginia in 1951. Ron was a Sheet Metal Worker for about 40 years. Ron was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed History. He bought many "how-to" books long before YouTube came on the scene. Ron loved the game of basketball and played it himself, and also became a basketball coach to many youth. Ron was always the children's and grandchildren's #1 fan in whatever sports or activities they were involved. Ron was a longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and served there in many capacities. For a season he was a Deacon and would go every Sunday to visit Shut-In members of the church. He found this very rewarding. We know that Ron is now with his Lord and Savior, as he knew he was saved by Grace. Ron was a great man and will be deeply missed. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
